Jo Ann BarronJo Ann Barron passed at the age of 90 on Monday, 19 Oct 2020. She was born on 26 Dec 1929 in Helena, Oklahoma, to John S. and Edith M. (Stein) Liebrand. She was married to Waldo Arthur Barron 72 years.Memorial Service-11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24,2020 – Moore Funeral Home, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK https://www.moorefuneral.com/