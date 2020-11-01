David Ray Ford



David Ray Ford, 71. of Ruskin, FL, passed away October 15, 2020. David was born October 23, 1948, in Tulsa, OK. He was adopted by Lowell and Norma Ford and was their only child. David graduated from East Central High School, Tulsa, OK, in 1966 and then joined the U.S. Navy. He served as an air crewman during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged after 4 years. David returned to Tulsa and started David's Fence Company. In 1979, he went to work for the Martin Marietta cement company as the lead Electrician until his retirement in 2011.



David is survived by his beloved wife, Sally Ford (Ruskin, FL); son, Eric and wife, Laura Lee Ford (Tulsa, OK); granddaughter, Lauren Ford (Tulsa, OK); first wife, Denise Matheson (Okemah, OK); and his dog, Lucy (Ruskin, FL). David was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Deanna Rae Ford and his parents, Lowell and Norma Ford.



David's passion was riding his bike. He rode in many races and loved telling stories of the wins, the losses and the people he met along the way. In retirement, he loved living in Florida where he spent his time at the beach and visiting Disneyworld. He was an avid bowler and member of the local bowling league. He also loved his mornings exercising at the YMCA.



No services are planned at this time due to Covid concerns. The family will have a private service at a later date.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 1, 2020.