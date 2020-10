Rongey, Earl, 75, beauty salon owner and Earl Rongey Singers leader, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 28, 2020.