Leon FourcadeLeon Norby Fourcade born January 23, 1934 in Denver, CO, to Archie and Catherine Fourcade. Married to Patricia J. Fourcade (King) on February 8, 1954. They were married for 66 years and blessed with five children. Leon met Pat in high school and spent 66 years raising a family and upon retirement traveled the U.S. before settling in Mesa, AZ. Leon's brother, Don and his wife, Pat and her sister, all retired in Mesa, so it was a reunion every day. After spending 10 years in Mesa, they moved back to Oklahoma. Dad really enjoyed life and his family. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jim (Maggie), living in Edmond; daughters, Deon (Tom) of Tulsa, Debbie (Dale) of Independence, KS; and son,Leon (Jennifer) of Noble, OK. He had 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veteran's Center in Norman for all the loving care they gave our Dad these past three years. You will never know how much we appreciate all of you for all you did for our Dad. We will never forget your love and compassion for our Dad. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Norman Regional Hospital for their compassionate care and understanding. Eternal Rest Grant to our Dad, Friend, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and a loving husband. The Rosary and Services will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located 100 Stinson St., Norman, OK 73072. The Rosary will be held November 6th at 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Services will be held November 7th at 10:00 a.m.