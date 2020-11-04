Mary L. Knecht
Mary L. Knecht, 88, died at home in Owasso, OK, on November 1, 2020. She was born in Covington, OK, on December 26, 1931 to John and Frieda Wyssmann.
Mary is survived by her husband, John D. Knecht, whom she married in 1955 in Enid, OK; her eight children, Harlene, John, Thomas, Clifford, Patricia, Harvey, Mary, and adopted son Rev. Jovita; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Art and John; and sisters, Mildred, Leona, and Irma.
After moving to Tulsa in 1967, Mary stayed at home with the couple's children, while working part-time for various schools. After raising the children her career with Tulsa physicians lasted fifteen years.
A devout Catholic, Mary was active in various ministries in her over 30 years of service to St. Pius X Church.
A superior cook, gifted care-giver, and dear friend to many. Mary will be remembered for the twinkle in her eye and million-dollar smile.
A Rosary Service will be held on November 5th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass held on November 6th at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius X Church. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 4, 2020.