James Lewis Ward



James Lewis Ward was born on February 27, 1938 in Stroud, OK. He departed this life on November 2, 2020 at his home in Stroud, OK, at the age of 82. James was the son of Jack G. Ward and Letha Pearl (Munson) Ward. On April 19, 1958, James married Dorothy Lucille Thompson, and they were married until her passing in 1998. They had two children: James Lewis (Jack) Ward Jr. and Michael Ray Ward. James later married Ruth Ann Sanders.



James (known to most people as Jim) attended Stroud Schools when he was growing up. After high school, he moved to Tulsa to begin his 45-year career as a professional truck driver. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma A.F. & A.M. and was also a member of the Shriners. He attended Carbondale Assembly of God Church, when he lived in Tulsa and more recently the First Free Will Baptist Church in Stroud.



James was preceded in death by his parents; Lucy-his wife of 40 years; his sister, Lora Hogan; and his brother, Ron Ward. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ward, of the home; brother, Gerald Ward and wife, Stella of Edmond; brother, Don Ward and wife, DeeAnn of Parsons, KS; his son, Jack Ward of Wellston; son, Mike Ward of Grand Lake; daughter-in-law, Karen Ward of Tulsa; son, Gerald Hixon of Stroud; daughter, Lynita Hixon of Stroud; grandchildren, Gerald and Annie Hixon of Norfolk, VA, Ashley Hixon of Schulter, OK, Taylor Brownlee of Mutual, OK, Kaylan Brownlee of Edmond, OK; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Tonya, Kaleb, Asher, Haven, and Ruthie; as well as many other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by Riva, his beloved dog, loyal companion, and protector.



Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Stroud, OK. Graveside services will be held at Floral Haven Cemetery in Tulsa, OK, that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The family requests (but does not require) that masks be worn and social distancing practiced in order to ensure the health of everyone in attendance.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 5, 2020.