Richard HelbergRichard Helberg passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, on his 87th birthday in Tulsa, OK. He was born in Fairmont, OK and graduated from Garber High School. Following his school years, Richard was a proud Marine and served from 1953-1955 while stationed in Korea.Richard returned to Oklahoma, moved to Tulsa and met his wife, Patricia, at Grace Lutheran Church where he had been a member for 64 years. Richard served as elder, usher, and faithful servant throughout his life. He was employed by United Plating Works until 1971, when he and four of his co-workers/best friends purchased the business. Richard served as President until his retirement in 1998 after completing 42 years with UPW.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pat. Also survived by his children: Son, Rick Helberg and wife, Cindy; Daughter, Tammy Moss and husband, Mike; Grandsons, Mitch and Matt Helberg; Granddaughters, Hallie and Sadie Moss.Richard loved and adored his family and cherished the time spent, when everyone was together.Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5th, from 10-8 at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK.Richard's memorial service is scheduled for Friday, November 6th, 11:00 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2331 E. 5th Place, Tulsa. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.