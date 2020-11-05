Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack R. "Bob" Scott
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Jack R. "Bob" Scott

89, of Tulsa, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and was retired from American Airlines. His wife, LaDonna preceded him in death in 2012.

Funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Dennis, KS. Please leave messages and visit the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons, KS website at www.wallfuneralservices.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carson-Wall Funeral Home - Parsons
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.