Margaret Ellen (Tener Box) Shawver (1949-2020) joined her parents and her Lord Jesus Christ in glory on November 3, 2020. Margaret (known as "Little Tyke" by her family) was born on March 6, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and was raised by her beloved Ray and Mary Katherine Tener with her sisters, Rosemary and Kathleen "Katie". Along with her sisters, she helped her father at his western wear store, Tener's Western Outfitters. Guided by the example of her parents, Margaret always sought to "do unto others". Margaret's Catholic faith was paramount in her life, and being a lector and eucharistic minister at Mass always brought her joy. Margaret was a graduate of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School (1967). She attained her Bachelor of Arts in Education in three years from Oklahoma State University. After college, she married Michael Box (1947-2019). They lived in Ohio and Indiana and she began her teaching career. The couple moved back to Oklahoma and had Angela and Allison. She and Mike divorced in 1979. Shortly after her divorce, Margaret met the love of her life, Gary Shawver and they married soon after. She and Gary adopted Amanda and the family was complete. Margaret was a big believer in the Girl Scouts, and was inducted into the Girl Scout Hall of Fame (Redlands Council) after years of service. Her daughters remember years and years of their dining room being filled with Girl Scout cookies and lots of happy memories. She was Parent Teacher Association president at Windsor Hills Elementary (Oklahoma City) and homeroom mother for all her daughters for years. A lifelong empath, Margaret was inspired after her divorce to create and market "Crisis Cards" which sought to help people dealing with trauma. She and Gary traveled to different trade shows to exhibit and sell the cards for much of the early 1980s. She loved giving blessings to those in need, and considered it doing God's work. She was a gifted master teacher and received her Master's in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1991. She had taught kindergarten, second grade, and acted as a librarian and private tutor. She taught several years at St. Charles Borromeo (Oklahoma City), Riverside Day School (Tulsa), and Sts. Peter and Paul (Tulsa). Hundreds – if not thousands – of students loved Mrs. Shawver, and learned so much from her. She loved them all. Margaret and Gary moved to Houston, Texas, in 2011 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They were parishioners of St. Catherine of Sienna in Houston. Margaret will be missed and remembered by Gary, her loving husband of almost 40 years; daughter, Angela Box; daughter, Allison Whisler and husband, Todd Whisler; daughter, Amanda Shawver-Bustos and husband, Rolando Bustos; her grandchildren, Maggie and Jackson Whisler; her sisters, Rosemary Donnell and Katie Gordy; her nieces and brothers-in-law; and countless friends and students. Funeral Mass and burial will be determined at a later date, to take place in Oklahoma City.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 8, 2020.