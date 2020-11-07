Glenda Sue ReidGlenda Sue Reid, 72, of Jenks/Sand Springs passed from this life on November 4, 2020.Glenda, known to many as Susie, was born August 22, 1948 in De Queen, Arkansas, to Clarence R. "Punk" and Elaine Cooper. She graduated from Webster High School in 1966. She spent many years as a homemaker, her four children being her greatest pride, as well as being a business owner until retiring a few years ago.Glenda married the love of her life, Doug, in 1976. They established their home and expanded their family in Doug's hometown of Jenks.Glenda enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting in her spare time. She was also an avid reader and was always looking for a new book. Most of all, Glenda loved being "Red Granny" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by friends and family.She is survived by her children, Staci Crabtree and husband, Damon, Clay Reid and wife, Libby, Scott Reid and wife, Brandi and Ashleigh Sinor and husband,Anthony; grandchildren, Tyler Crabtree, Topher Reid and wife, Kiley, Dylan Crabtree, Kacie O'Daniel and husband, Brandon, Rainey Twilla, Grace Sinor, Teagen Reid, Addison Reid, Jacob Reid, Carter Sinor and Brooks Reid; great grandchildren, Cooper and Chase Crabtree and Baron O'Daniel; mother, Elaine Cooper and brother, Charles Cooper and wife, Angela; along with a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; her father, Clarence Cooper; and sister, Betsy Ernst; as well as beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa.