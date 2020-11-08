Conrad Henry Miller
Conrad Henry Miller, 78, born June 22, 1942 on Long Island, New York, and a resident of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, went to be with his Lord on November 3, 2020. Born to Henry Conrad and Ann Miller. Clamming and scalloping on Southold Bay, water skiing and boating, and cutting cauliflower on friend's farms, occupied Conrad's teen years. A star soccer player for Southold High School, car enthusiast, and served in the Army National Guard. Conrad attended Oral Roberts University, and graduated from Victory Bible Institute. Conrad met the love of his life, Linda Ann LaMarca. He always said, "It was love at first sight". They married a year later, being blessed with four beautiful children, Stephanie, Conrad, Melissa, and Christopher. For 55 years Conrad and Linda traveled the road of life. Along the way, they met Jesus Christ and began their adventures of faith. These adventures took Conrad to countries such as Belize, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Haiti. Conrad worked as an operating engineer, owned renovation companies and co-owned a well drilling company. At work or serving in churches or the community, Conrad's giving spirit, sense of humor, and strength of character shone to others. He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at Victory Church (7700 S. Lewis), Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, November 12, at 11 a.m. in the First Floor Chapel. Share memories and condolences at Serenity Funeral Tulsa, https://www.serenitytulsa.com/obituaries/Conrad-Miller-2/
. Donations may be made to Hope House Haiti at hopehousehaiti.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 8, 2020.