John K. Hamby
John Kenneth Hamby, 89, passed away at Saint Francis Hospital on November 8, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19 and Lung cancer. He was born January 18, 1931 in Alton, Illinois, to Otis and Margaret Hamby and graduated Alton Memorial High School. He then attended Rolla School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri, where he graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering. He then married his best friend, Mary Wilson Lambie, on January 24, 1953. He served in the United States Army at Fort Valley Forge. After the service, John worked for Texaco in several communities as a petroleum engineer retiring in Tulsa in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Mary; sister, Peggy Yenne; grandchildren, Matthew Allen Clark and Sarah Jean Clark. He is survived by daughters, Nancy and husband, Ben Clark (Tulsa, OK) and Jean and husband, John Hinton (Montgomery, TX); many nieces and nephews.
John was a member of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian where he served as Elder, Deacon and volunteer. He was active in the Kirk Karpenters Ministry building wheelchair ramps and doing home repairs. He was an advocate for Goodland Academy Home supported by the Kirk and in the special needs' ministry Pathways as a volunteer and mentor for many years.
Due to the current rise in COVID infections the family is holding a private inurnment ceremony.
The family requests donations be made to Pathways in care of Kirk of the Hills, 4102 E. 51st St., Tulsa OK 74136 or Goodland Academy, 1216 Old Spring Rd., Hugo, OK 74743. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 11, 2020.