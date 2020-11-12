Virginia E. (Sis) BurlingameVirginia E. (Sis) Burlingame born to Tom and Gertrude Burlingame on September 2, 1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Tulsa of a heart attack at St. John Medical Center. Sis graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1943. She retired from Amoco in 1984 after 40 years.Sis played tennis from age 12 until age 80 (won many trophies). Since retiring, she traveled the U.S. and many foreign countries with her long-time partner, Sue Beree.Her parents, 2 brothers, and 1 sister preceded her in death. Sis is survived by Sue Beree and multiple nieces and nephews.Sis was a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Tulsa.She is buried at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Tulsa, Oklahoma.