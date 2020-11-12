Menu
Search
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geraline J. Cochran
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Geraline J. (Jeri) Cochran

Geraldine J. (Jeri) Cochran born to Tom and Gertie Burlingame on June 16, 1924 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and died on November 9, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Home in Tulsa after complications of a broken shoulder. Jeri graduated Tulsa Central in 1941. Retired from First National Bank after 30 years, Jeri enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing "marble games" with family. She was the last remaining charter member of Yale Avenue Christian Church in Tulsa.

Her parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Susan Koenig (Phillip) and Carol Cochran; granddaughter, Kristy Polk; two great granddaughters; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Add'Vantage Funeral Service.

Private graveside service 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeri's name to Yale Avenue Christian Church.

www.garykelleyfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.