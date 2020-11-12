Geraline J. (Jeri) CochranGeraldine J. (Jeri) Cochran born to Tom and Gertie Burlingame on June 16, 1924 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and died on November 9, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Home in Tulsa after complications of a broken shoulder. Jeri graduated Tulsa Central in 1941. Retired from First National Bank after 30 years, Jeri enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing "marble games" with family. She was the last remaining charter member of Yale Avenue Christian Church in Tulsa.Her parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Susan Koenig (Phillip) and Carol Cochran; granddaughter, Kristy Polk; two great granddaughters; and multiple nieces and nephews.Visitation 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Add'Vantage Funeral Service.Private graveside service 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeri's name to Yale Avenue Christian Church.