John Connery
Retired Naval Commander, John David (Jack) Connery departed this world on November 5, 2020. Jack and his beloved wife, Juliet (Jill) moved to Trinity Oaks, a retirement community in Salisbury, North Carolina, in 2011, from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to Michael and Annabelle Connery in 1934, Jack attended local schools and went on to the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a degree in journalism in 1956.
Having worked briefly as a city desk reporter for the Oklahoma City Times, he soon followed his elder brothers into the Navy, and was commissioned an Ensign in December 1956. In a naval career that spanned over twenty years, Jack served on five different ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets, including two deployments to Vietnam.
During tours of shore duty, Jack obtained a Master's Degree from George Washington University. He also served as Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He retired from the Navy as a Commander in 1977.
Jack then launched a second career as a technical writer/editor for the pipeline equipment company, T.D. Williamson in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On retirement in 1996, he continued to freelance as a consultant in technical writing beyond the move to Trinity Oaks.
Realizing a lifelong ambition, Jack memorably recaptured his boyhood growing up on a farm in Broken Arrow in the 2017 memoir, After a Meal Like This, You Don't Need Dessert.
Jack was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Tom, Bill and Mike; a sister, Mary; a son, David and a granddaughter, Leah. He leaves behind his wife, Jill; daughters, Kathleen, Peggy, Sue, and Trish; son, Michael; their spouses, Ron, Louis, Michael, David and Elizabeth; step-daughter, Victoria; and foster daughter, Brenda; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jack will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his unfailing loyalty to family and friends, his love of a great story, and a rare ability to make strangers feel at ease. As a consummate volunteer, Jack gave back to his community in many ways, whether with Habitat for Humanity or as a polling station official on election nights. He had been president of his church council in Tulsa, and most recently, president of the Resident's Association at Trinity Oaks.
The family wishes to thank all the nursing staff who cared for Jack during his long illness and stay at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center. They had a special place for Jack in their hearts.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Oaks on Monday, November 16th at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Owing to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, attendance will be limited to 25. Others wishing to view the service may do so afterwards by going to the Trinity Oaks YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3TfVQ_843M3EtnoPJaPmrQ
Memorials to honor Jack can be made to Lutheran Services Carolina, or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. https://www.summersettfuneralhome.com/obituaries/John-Connery
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 13, 2020.