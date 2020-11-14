Paul Klein
Paul J. Klein, 63, passed away unexpectedly November 7, 2020, at his Florida home. He was born May 9, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Bonnie Klein. After settling in Tulsa, he married the love of his life, Connie M. Klein, during the spring of 1983.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Klein and sister, Elizabeth Klein. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Klein; brother, Joseph Klein II and wife, Fran; sister, Susan Klein Owens and husband, Jim; his daughters, Lisa Thomas and husband, Pat, Crystal Klein, Amie Price and husband, Lee; 5 granddaughters, Alexis, Tori, Madison, Kaylie and Makenzie; many nieces and nephews and loved by all.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th, from 12-2 p.m. at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. A private service for family members only will be held on Monday, November 16th.
If you would like to memorialize Paul in a special way, in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate
Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.