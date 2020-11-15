Kathy Hobby Lewis



Kathy Hobby Lewis, 62, passed away on November 11, 2020, at Martha Franks Skilled Nursing in Laurens, South Carolina. She was a lifelong Tulsa, OK, resident and retired from the Public Service Company. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Leo G. Hobby and Jeannette Lois Hobby. She is survived by: her brother, Michael F. Hobby, Sr., Cross Hill, SC; nieces, Mary and Jeanette Hobby; nephew, Michael Jr. (Dixie), Marietta, GA. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Martha Franks Retirement Center, Skilled Nursing, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC are requested.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.