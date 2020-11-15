Sperry. Weathers, Ronald Gene "Ronnie", 70. Retired from Tulsa County. Marine Corps Veteran. 25 years of volunteer service with Turley Fire Department and Tulsa County Mounted Patrol. DiedFriday, November 13. Viewing/Visitation - Monday, November 16, 2020 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service - Tuesday, November 17, 2020 2:00 PM First Baptist Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.