Michael B. Anderson, MD
Oct. 19, 1952-Nov. 18, 2020
Michael Blake Anderson – beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend – passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the early hours of the morning in Oklahoma City. Born in Miami, Oklahoma, to John G. and Emma E. (Hill) Anderson. Michael grew up alongside his three brothers in Claremore and Broken Arrow, OK. When he was 17 years old, he volunteered for the United States Army after completing high school. His mother agreed to sign giving permission for him to enlist. After completing his Tour of Duty, Vietnam, in 1971, and the Oklahoma National Guard until 1973, he pursued college with the dreams of becoming a physician.
Michael was educated at the University of Oklahoma (MD, 1979). He completed his Family Practice Residency at Garfield County Family Practice Residency Program, Enid, OK 1980 – 1982.
Dr. Anderson worked for Mercy Health Canadian County in Yukon, OK, from 2004 to his passing. Previous work assignments include McBride Clinic, Saints Occupational Health Center, Saints Family Health Center, Meridian Occupational Health Center, Springer Clinic and Central Oklahoma Medical Group. Dr. Anderson deeply cherished his colleagues and patients. He had many early mornings and long nights making sure that each one of his patients was thoroughly cared for.
Dr. Anderson was a member of the Bethany First Church of the Nazarene and was president elect of his Sunday School class. He was also a proud member of the Choctaw Nation. He has been described by many as being exceedingly kind, compassionate, a great conversationalist, a generous and loving man by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. He always had a good joke and a smile on his face. He embraced and cherished every moment of life. Dr. Anderson was a loving husband who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always had time to lend an ear and to counsel and support those he loved. He celebrated the success of those around him and would make it known that he was everyone's number one fan. He was our beloved "Papa" who shared his love so freely and had no hesitation expressing his pride in his children and grandchildren. He sat through hours of graduations, vocal concerts, theatrical plays, and ball games. He never told his grandchildren, "no". His favorite activities included reading, puzzles, endless bingo games and traveling, his favorite place being San Diego. He will be very deeply missed by everyone.
Dr. Anderson was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; his parents, John G. Anderson, Jr. and Emma E. Sanders; an aunt and two uncles; and one stepson, Charles L. Labadie.
Dr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Cynthia Glover (Chuck), Debora Leister (Steve); two sons, Michael Labadie and Philip Anderson; grandchildren, Paige and Grace Wilhite, Sophia and Ava Glover, Jessica, Megan, Sara, Ryan and Robert Wally, Gage and Savannah Labadie; his brothers, Dr. Mitchell Anderson (Becky), David Anderson (Marsha), Donald Anderson (Perry Daugherty); his aunt, Doris Thompson-Birkey (Dr. Tom Birkey); and a host of cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Nazarene Church in Bethany, OK, on Monday, November 23, at 2:00 PM. The service will be recorded and available to watch on his obituary page at www.mercer-adams.com
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Anderson's family would be grateful for donations in his honor to Mercy Health Foundation at 13321 N. Meridian Suite 206, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 and a link at mercyhealthfoundation.net/communities/oklahoma-city/
.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 22, 2020.