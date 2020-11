Daniel Jason Brown



You lived life with joy and Gave to life generously.



You left us with Love, Laughter and Memories--



of morning hunts in camo, afternoon trails in the



Jeep and midnight drags in "The Shelby".



Aim For The Cure! Joshua 1:9



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 29, 2020.