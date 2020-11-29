Evelyn Jo Hill
Evelyn Jo Hill, born October 13, 1929 in Granite, Oklahoma, died at 91 in her home on November 24, 2020. She was the eldest daughter of Roy Thacker and Mary (Askins) Thacker. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her 5 sisters: Patsy Thacker, Nita Williams, Glenna Conley, Twala Kelly, and Janet Hudelson. Jo married her high school sweetheart, Charles E. Hill III, on October 2, 1948. They were married for 68 years until Charles' death in 2016. They are survived by: their 3 children, Steve Hill, Sandy Hill, Lori Robnett and her husband, Frank; in addition to one granddaughter, Abbey Jo Robnett Hodson and her husband, Bryan. Jo is also survived by many loving relatives, cousins and 9 nieces and nephews. Some of their descriptions of Jo include: beautiful, gracious, an anchor, a shining light, and sweet, classy, wise, and strong.
Besides being a housewife in Tulsa, Jo had a career as a bookkeeper at a bank, and then worked many years for the Tulsa Petroleum Club as their lead bookkeeper. When she retired, she was the secretary for the church she had attended for 60 years, Crosstown Church of Christ (previously Eastside). Jo was involved in many church activities including: coordinating the preschool area, working in their food pantry and clothes closet and with the Red Cross to provide support for families coming to Tulsa after Hurricane Katrina.
Jo had pre-planned every detail of a traditional service, however before her death she expressed her wish that there be no gathering due to the risk of spreading COVID. In lieu of flowers, Jo asked those who would like to honor her memory donate to Hope Harbor: PO Box 1947, Claremore, OK 74018. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 29, 2020.