Norma Elaine (Clark) WatsonNorma Elaine (Clark) Watson, 93, born October 30, 1927, in Norman, OK, to William Paul and Eugenie (Boucher) Clark. After an extended illness, she accepted the Lord's invitation to join her Heavenly family on Monday, November 23, 2020. She grew up in Norman, OK, where she graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in 1945.Norma was married to Doyle B. Watson from 1948 to 1969. They raised three daughters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. She worked for Loffland Brothers Co. in Tulsa and Houston as an Administrative Assistant, then after retirement in 1992, worked as a sales associate at The Bazaar of London Square. In 2006, she moved to Jenks, OK, where she lived the rest of her life.Norma was preceded in death by her mother, Eugenie Clark (Boucher); father, William Paul Clark; and brother, Paul Eugene Clark, all of Norman.Family survivors include a sister, Maxine DiGrappa, Norman;three daughters, Marcia Bendo (Gerald), Plano, TX,Susan Burkhart (Mike), Tulsa, Jean Ann White (Robert, III, deceased), Tulsa;four grandchildren, Bryan Burkhart (Katy), Matt Burkhart (Katherine), Bonnie Schneberger (Adam), Robert White IV; and three great-grandchildren.Norma was a devoted mother whose greatest joy was gathering with her family. She was known for her green thumb, creative skills, youthful nature, and sense of humor.Norma was an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and granddaughter of Nora A. Clark (Bertrand) whose family received land allotments in 1891. The Bertrand and Clark families were early settlers in Cleveland County, Oklahoma Territory.A family graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Norman, OK.