Tulsa. Austin, Curtis, 85. Air Force Veteran. DiedTuesday, November 24. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2:00 p.m., at Green Acres Memorial Gardens. . Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 26, 2020.