Broken Arrow. Ozment, Larry, 69. Licensed Optician. DiedTuesday, November 24, 2020. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, November 27th at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am, Saturday, November 28th at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 28, 2020.