Marion (Moe) MoellerMarion Francis Eugene Moeller passed away November 20, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma City on July 27, 1925 to Fred and Anna Moeller. His kind and generous life impacted everyone he met.A WWII veteran, Marion served in North Africa and Italy as part of the 15th Division, Army Air Corps,15th Photo Squadron, Mediterranean Allied Photo Reconnaissance Wing. Being an accomplished photographer in civilian life, his assignments in Italy focused on facilitating the technical needs of filming bombing runs on enemy locations. He also assisted in interpreting the images after they were developed.He was an avid outdoorsman who traveled from Alaska to Central America fishing and hunting. He loved quail hunting in Oklahoma, pheasant hunting in the Dakotas and Kansas and trout fishing in Arkansas.Marion began his professional career of over 70 years in the petroleum industry as a draftsman, then as a geologist and finally as a highly successful petroleum consultant. He was still putting together drilling prospects into his 90's.He is survived by wife, Helen; sons, Gary (Pam), Monty (Janice) and Gordon (Donna); seven grandchildren, Roxann, Andrea, Michelle, Yvonne, Jeremy, Erica and Erin; and fourteen great-grandchildren; as well as cherished step-children, Robert (Mary), Scott (Kim), Tammy (Todd); and four grandchildren, Taylar, Jacob, Caleb and Kaeleigh; his newest great-grandchild, Lincoln; and his sister, Juanita Smotherman.He was preceded in death by siblings, Freida, Wesley, Esther (Shadoan) and Fredrick; along with his parents, Fred and Anna; and previous wife, Cosette.A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a later, safer time.