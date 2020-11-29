Mary Gayle Binns Townsend
Mary Gayle Binns Townsend passed away in Elk City, OK, on November 23, 2020 at the age of 81.
She was born on November 20, 1939, to William Baxter Binns and Mary Emma (Burbage) Binns in Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated from North Classen High School in 1957 before attending Oklahoma State University where she received her degree in Elementary Education.
She married Russell Lowell Townsend on June 5, 1960. They were married 40 years before Lowell's death in 2000. She taught 6th grade for four years before choosing to stay home to raise her two children. She volunteered at their school and took on about every role and position you could name. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and joined the congregation in Elk City, when she arrived in 2003. She enjoyed baking, reading, taking care of stray animals, volunteering at church, and spending time with her grandchildren. Over the years, she served on the Library Board, was a member of the Friends of the Library, volunteered at the thrift shop, participated in church activities, and attended every school function of her grandchildren until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; daughter-in-law, Julie Townsend; and other loved family members.
She is survived by her son, Russell Townsend of Bryson City, NC; her daughter, Amy Miller and husband, David of Elk City, OK; three grandchildren, Ethan Miller and wife, Madisson, Rachel Miller, and Nathan Miller, all of Elk City, OK; and numerous other sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Elk City United Methodist Church. She then will be laid to rest with her husband in the family cemetery at Eldon, OK, Wednesday at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 29, 2020.