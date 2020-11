Collinsville, OK. Higgins, Edward, 91. Marine Corp Veteran. DiedFriday, November 27. Visitation: Tuesday, December 1st, 4-6pm, at Green Hill Funeral Home in Owasso. Funeral Service: Wednesday, December 2nd, 1pm, at Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church, in Collinsville, OK. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 30, 2020.