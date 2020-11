Sand Springs. Sheppard, Leland Myron, 88. Retired Lumberyard Manager and US Air Force Veteran. Died11/25/2020. Visitation 5:00~8:00PM Monday and Funeral 10:00am Tuesday both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 30, 2020.