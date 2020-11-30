Menu
Donald Jay Hight
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1944
DIED
November 28, 2020
Sapulpa. Hight, Donald Jay, 76. Oil Field Worker; United States Army Veteran. Died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 between 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Traditions Funeral Chapel, 35 S. Main in Kellyville.  Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also in Traditions Funeral Chapel.  Interment to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Oklahoma.

(You may view the funeral service via livestream by visiting Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page.). Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville, OK 74039
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services - Kellyville
35 S Main PO Box 646, Kellyville, OK 74039
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services - Kellyville
35 S Main PO Box 646, Kellyville, OK 74039
What a full & blessed life’s legacy! May God embrace the family and hold them in His loving arms. May the memories be a comfort today and in the days ahead.
Lisa Riddle
Friend
November 29, 2020