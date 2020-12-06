Judith Tamm



72, died tragically of COVID-19 in Tulsa on November 28, 2020. A longtime resident of Tulsa, Ms. Tamm was devoted to animals and served as a volunteer for animal welfare agencies. Cats were her great love; she was known for taking in strays and rescuing injured ones. She loved nature, taking walks in Tulsa-area parks, sewing and making crafts, visiting local libraries and museums, and corresponding with family and friends. She spoke several languages and was an excellent pianist. Raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas, she studied liberal arts at Wellesley College and Reed College, and French and German at the University of Tulsa. She is survived by her sister, Marti Loring of Atlanta; her brother, Sidney Tamm of Massachusetts; her aunt, Phyllis Tamm of Memphis; and loving cousins. Donations in her honor can be made to Tulsa SPCA.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.