Boyd Alan Creager



Oct. 14, 1948-Nov. 30, 2020



He was preceded in death by wife, Vicki and sister, Caroline Barrans.



He is survived by wife, Nancy of Owasso; sister, Linda Burtard of Arizona; daughter, Brandee Creager-Harris and son-in-law, Charles Harris of Tulsa; granddaughters, Renee Heironinmus, Sable Harris, Lillian Kirkland; great granddaughters, Carlee, Elianna, and Adeline; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



He passed way with 25 years, 2 months, and 8 days of sobriety. During that entire time he served AA and Al-Anon with dignity and honor. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the last 2 years of duty he was on bikini patrol in Hawaii. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and community.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your local homeless or animal shelter.



"I will be with you in the fellowship of the spirit and I will surely meet some of you as we trudge the road of happy destiny. May God bless you and keep you - until then."



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 3, 2020.