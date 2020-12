Fitzpatrick, Michael Cordell, 72, retired Liberty Public Schools transportation supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ, Bixby.

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.