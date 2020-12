Harry, Simon, 98, golf course maintenance and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 30. Wake 7:30 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Morning Star Church, Hectorville, followed by interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Sapulpa.

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.