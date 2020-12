Meeks, Loretta Faye (Farley-Boyd), 80, retired nurse and school bus driver, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Celebration of life Thursday, April 1, Sapulpa Holiness Church, time to be announced. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.