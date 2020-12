Tulsa. Rice, Jr., Edward F., 92. retired City of Tulsa chief building inspector and U.S. Army veteran. DiedMonday, November 30. Visitation 10-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Funeral 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9 at First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.