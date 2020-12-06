Menu
Calvin Ellis
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1930
DIED
November 30, 2020
Announcing a change of address for Calvin Ellis: on November 30, 2020, he relocated to his eternal home with the Lord, a move he particularly had looked forward to in recent times while battling Alzheimer's Disease.

Calvin was born April 13, 1930 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, where he lived most of his life. A 1948 graduate of Sapulpa High School, Calvin worked a variety of jobs before beginning his career as a welder for American Airlines. He eventually became crew chief, working at American for 29 years before retiring in 1992.

Calvin had a number of interests including riding his motorcycle, running, biking, and traveling. He and Hazel made numerous trips to Hawaii, their favorite vacation destination. Calvin started running at the age of 50, becoming an outstanding runner in his age bracket and running races all over the world, including the Boston Marathon twice.

However, next to his love for the Lord, Calvin's most important interest was his family. He and his wife, Hazel would have been married for 70 years on December 18. He was proud of his family and always wanted to be involved in the activities of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His family always had the full assurance of his utmost love, support and concern for them.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Letha Ellis and two brothers, Roy Ellis and Ivan Wayne Ellis; and granddaughter, Stephanie Ellis.

Calvin is survived by wife, Hazel and three sons and their wives, all of Sapulpa: Randy and Marcy, Wayne and Cyndy, Craig and Mindy; 17 grandchildren and spouses and 10 great-grandchildren as well as brothers, Marvin (Louise), Glenn (Sadie) and Dale (Sherry) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Traditions Funeral Home, 35 S. Main St., Kellyville, Oklahoma. Public viewing and visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, December 7, at Traditions. A private graveside service will be held the next day and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to Pathways, a ministry in Tulsa to special needs adults.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services - Kellyville
35 S Main PO Box 646, Kellyville, OK 74039
Funeral services provided by:
Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services - Kellyville
What would I say about Calvin? Oh, so many wonderful things. I met Hazel and Calvin when I was but a young 25-yr-old having just moved to the Tulsa area September, 1979, with my husband and 3-mos-old son, Jonathan. I was pretty scared and in a very new place far, far from home in Georgia. After Calvin had asked my husband to conduct a Bible study in their Sapulpa home for the Sapulpans at Carbondale Bible Church who lived in that small town, I began to get to know the precious sweetness and generosity of the Ellises. They quickly became my second set of parents. Never had I known such kindness, making me always feel so loved and at home with them. They were always just “regular down-home folks” - my kind of people! I moved from Oklahoma in 2009 and have thought about and missed dearly all of the Ellis family. My heart hurts for each of them. But I am so happy that Calvin is with his Savior and King. And I know that we will be reunited with him some day. My hugs and prayers are with sweet Hazel and her family. I do love you all dearly and wish I could see and hug you all again. Much love and prayers.
Holly Hufstetler Denton
Friend
December 4, 2020
Grew up on Thompson Street, a block from the Ellis family. Great folks. Good memories of all of them. A blessing to Sapulpa.
Wanda Wiggins-Havlick
Neighbor
December 4, 2020
Always loved him so much !
Ben Porter
December 4, 2020
I remember he was faithful in greeting people when we were in Carbondale Bible Church. Calvin was one of
the 3 giants in our church--Calvin, Marvin, and Wendell Mason, my husband. He always had a friendly smile and handshake. I pray for strength for Hazel and all the family. Bernie Mason
Wendell went to be with the Lord October 14, 2018. Love y'all !
Bernie Mason
Friend
December 3, 2020
What a kind, Godly man he was! I don’t remember ever seeing him without a smile. Of course, Craig, he wasn’t my dad. I think perhaps he may not have always been smiling at you, but even then, I am confident that he was loving you. Sorry you’ve had to say goodbye for now.
Cary (Norberg) Schwartz
Friend
December 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Rhonda, Gil and Byrun Ratliff ❤
Rhonda Ratliff
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss but rejoicing that Mr. Ellis is HOME with his Savior! Praying for your family!
Darla Cline Lough
Friend
December 3, 2020
Thanks for being minister at our wedding 50 years ago. Jim and Carla Ellis.
Jim Ellis
December 3, 2020
He was always a kind and gentle man, he will be missed. Our prayers are with the family
Graham and Terri Brannin
Family
December 2, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with your family!
Dennis & Darla Young
Friend
December 1, 2020