Tulsa, OK. Williams, Carolyn K., 80. School Teacher. Died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233



Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.