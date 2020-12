Bixby. Wilson, Jessie Mae, 90. retired nurse and educator. DiedThursday, Dec. 3, 2020 . Visitation 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Friday at RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby and Funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday at South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 4, 2020.