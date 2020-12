Tulsa, OK. Foote, Maxine, 91. Bookkeeper. Died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Graveside service will be 10am, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.moorefuneral.com

Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.