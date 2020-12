Sand Springs. Collins, Linda Ann (Webb), 75 years. Retired from St. John Hospital. DiedThursday, December 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7 p.m.at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs



Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.