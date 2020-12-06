Menu
Mary Irene Taylor
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Much loved mother, grandmother, and friend died Monday, November 23, 2020, in Tulsa. Mary was born and grew up in Tahlequah. She lived in Tulsa, where she worked as a rural letter carrier until her retirement. After she retired from the post office, she worked part-time delivering flowers until earlier this year.

Mary was a skilled painter and gardener, and she loved to travel. She was never afraid to learn anything. She often told her kids and grandkids, "You never know until you try." She was a constant inspiration and always showed up to help, usually with a toolkit, a bottle of wine, and a can of WD-40.

Mary is survived by two daughters, one son-in-law, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of long-time friends.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Oklahoma (TM)
