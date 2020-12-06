Travis Robert Martin
Travis Robert Martin was born July 17, 1978, in Oklahoma City, OK, and left us way too early on November 25, 2020, after a hard fought battle with complications from Type 1 diabetes and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. He was an extraordinary son, brother, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Travis graduated from Metro Christian Academy and attended the University of Tulsa. He was selected as a Page to the U.S. House of Representatives during high school and spent an exciting year in Washington, DC, making lifelong friends from all over the nation. He loved music and collecting comics, telling stories, and spending Saturdays at the flea market.
Travis is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Martin of Tulsa and Bob Martin (Sheila) of Florence, Alabama; son, Reagan; sister, Katy; half-brother, Beck (Lauren); grandmother, Sharon Geis; uncles, Preston Geis (Leslie) and Alan Geis; aunts, Marsha Boyle (Andy), Linda Shanks (Ralph) and Nancy Reim (Greg). Travis' family includes his Alabama relatives, numerous cousins and a multitude of friends. He was predeceased by grandparents, Bill Geis and Marshall and Kathryn Martin. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Celebration of Life service was held at Harvard Avenue Christian Church.
Our family thanks the team of doctors and nurses at Oklahoma Heart Institute for their expertise and devotion to Travis during his fight to survive. Donations may be made in memory of Travis Martin to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.