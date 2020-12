Bixby. Bender, Earl, 82. Army Veteran and Owner of Besco Supply. DiedDecember 4, 2020. Family to receive friends Tuesday from 6-8:00 pm at RiverCrest Chapel. Funeral 10:00 am Wednesday at RiverCrest Chapel.. Bixby Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.