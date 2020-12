Broken Arrow. Reames, Daniel, 64. Design Engineer at Zepher Southwest. Died12/3/2020. Visitation 5:00pm Sunday at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby with a Rosary to follow at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass 2:00pm Monday at St. Clement Catholic Church, Bixby.. Bixby Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.