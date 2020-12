Claremore. Rosencutter, Clara, 86. Co-owner Classy Curves . DiedFriday, December 4, 2020. Visitation Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 1-8 p.m with family greeting friends from 6-8.



Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Wed. Dec. 9, 2020 at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Claremore



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 7, 2020.