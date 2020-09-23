Bess Guthrie
Bess Lucille (Hunter) Guthrie, 95 transitioned to her Heavenly Home, September 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 6, 1925 to Frank and Emma L. Hunter. She married Charles K. Guthrie, February 6, 1946 and remained together 57 years. Charles and Bess lived in Tulsa where they raised 2 children: William K. Guthrie and Pamela S. (Guthrie) Malham.
Bess will be remembered for her love of cardinals, OSU Cowboys, tending her flower beds, and most of all her fierce loyalty to family, friends and her faith in God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Guthrie; parents, Frank and Emma Hunter; niece, Lida Moss. Bess is survived by her children, William (Margaret) Guthrie, Pam (Terry) Malham; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Moss; niece, Celestia Reynolds; nephew, Monte Moss. Her family wishes to thank her assisted living family at The Parke and St. Francis Hospital Hospice in her final journey.
A private family service will take place Friday, September 25th, at Floral Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be September 24th, 4-6 p.m. and September 25th, 8:30-11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 23, 2020.