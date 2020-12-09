Menu
Aaron Joseph English
English, Aaron Joseph, 22, nursery trimmer, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Private family services. Mark Gri?th Riverside.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Aaron and I lost contact, and I just found out about his passing. He helped me change and grow for the better in so many ways, and I love him very much. He showed me loose leaf chamomile tea. His dad baked a cheesecake. Aaron gave with everything he had, and he was so spiritual it made me cry many times. We used to meditate together. We went on a picnic at Turkey mountain and ate on a rock. I made an Italian dinner and we listened to the soundtrack of Midnight In Paris, which I still haven't seen. He had an eye for beauty, and his smile was amazing, and I miss his hat. I don't know words to express my condolences. I could go on forever about how beautiful Aaron English was.
Katie Moreland
August 23, 2021
