Aaron and I lost contact, and I just found out about his passing. He helped me change and grow for the better in so many ways, and I love him very much. He showed me loose leaf chamomile tea. His dad baked a cheesecake. Aaron gave with everything he had, and he was so spiritual it made me cry many times. We used to meditate together. We went on a picnic at Turkey mountain and ate on a rock. I made an Italian dinner and we listened to the soundtrack of Midnight In Paris, which I still haven't seen. He had an eye for beauty, and his smile was amazing, and I miss his hat. I don't know words to express my condolences. I could go on forever about how beautiful Aaron English was.

Katie Moreland August 23, 2021