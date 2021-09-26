Ada Marie Nelson
Our family and friends lost a beloved woman on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, when Ada Marie Nelson (age 62) passed away due to her battle with cancer. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, and friend. She always strived to help anyone in need and was willing to do what was necessary to accomplish that. Everyone she touched throughout her life will always express how kind and caring she was. She will be extremely missed and always in our memories.
Ada's memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with and loved. Services will be held at Skelly Drive Baptist Church (8504 E. Skelly Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129), 1pm - 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A burial will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery (1423 Cemetery Rd., Fort Gibson, OK 74434) at 1pm on Friday, October 1, 2021.
.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.