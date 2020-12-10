Smith, Addison ""Fred,"" 87, retired Electrical Power Systems electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Cheryl Lucas
January 11, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Fred was an awesome person and will be missed by all that knew him
Barbara Wilmut
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Fred is one of our best lake memories and the most determined fishermen we know. Carol and Fred taught us how to do the lake, sitting outside with the Vanderslices.
Pam and Ken Kiser
December 11, 2020
Fred and Carol long time loyal Ford customers and friends and lake buddies!Fred always had smile and nice words even though he had lots of pain!our condolences to Scooter and Christi and their families !Our deepest sympathy and love to Carol
Charles and Sheila Patterson
December 10, 2020
Carol, Thinking of you and your family at this sad time. You are in my prayers.