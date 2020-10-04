Adrienne Elizabeth Reinkemeyer
Adriennne Reinkemeyer was the first born to T.M and Marietta Riseling in Oklahoma City on February 11, 1939. She passed away September 25, 2020 at home with a view of the woods, surrounded by family. Adrienne graduated from Monte Cassino High School, Benedectine Heights College. She married Clem Reinkemeyer, February 13, 1960 and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Early in their marriage she worked as a elementary teacher in Kansas and then worked for law firm of Riseling and Rhodes, when her girls were grown. Adrienne and Clem enjoyed world travel and the many friends they met along the way. Adrienne was a lifelong learner, a fabulous cook and volunteer. Becoming a grandmother was her greatest joy. Adrienne is survived by her husband, Clem; daughter, Celia; son-in-law, Dan Bisett, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel III and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brother, Ted Riseling and extended family and many friends. We are so grateful for the care of Dr. Ethel Harmon and Miller Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Miller Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Services at Church of Saint Mary, Tulsa, OK, October 8, 2020, 10:30 am. Tulsacremation.com